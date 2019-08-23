In Your Community ... White Plains High School class of 1959 hold 60th anniversary

The White Plains High School class of 1959 celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The White Plains High School class of 1959 recently met to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Those in attendance were, front row, left to right, Joy Barnwell Patty, Leola Brown Kendal, Eloise Cheatwood Cobb, Joyce Huckeba Vaughn, Frances Lipham Adams, Sara Renfroe Prickett and Betty Jones Clay; back row, left to right, Billy Couch, Jimmy Hyatt, Wayne Hollingsworth, Joel Turner, Kenneth Barnwell, Clyde Turner and Floyd Clay.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...