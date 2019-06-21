In Your Community ... UDC recognizes new members

At the May meeting new members joined the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC by honoring their ancestors who served in the Civil War or as we prefer the War Between the States.
Donna Cobb Rowe joined on her ancestor Pvt. James Wesley Phillips; Amy Shivers Hurlbut, Hannah Robertson joined on their ancestor Pvt. James Washington Miller and Kathy Baker Taylor joined on her ancestor Pvt. Samuel Manuel Baker. Other new members not pictured: Rise Sears joined on her ancestor John (Jake) R.Logan; Bethany Robertson and Donna Shivers joined on their ancestor Pvt. James Washington Miller. Evie Louise/Lois Phillips Cobb joined on her ancestor Pvt. James Wesley Phillips.