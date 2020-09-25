In Your Community ... UDC chapter holds meeting in August

The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC met in August for our first meeting since the Covid-19 virus shutdown. We presented military awards to two veterans: Joe Harold Hayes, who received the Korean War Cross of Military Service, on his ancestor Elisha Washburn, Co B, 12th Regt. AL Cavalry and Jerry Wayne Roach received the Vietnam Conflict Cross of Military Service on his ancestor John Holly of the Randolph County Reserves. Even though we all had on masks, standing so close to pin the medal on by the president, as was her honor, she allowed the ladies attending with the veteran to pin on the medal. Joe Hayes, the military veteran was so glad to be there and to tell us stories during the Korean War. Joe is very proud of his Confederate ancestors and could name off more than the one on his application. After the meeting Mr. Roach told us he had no idea of all the things the UDC did for the community and veterans saying, “You ladies are amazing.”
By Pat Killian