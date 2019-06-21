In Your Community ... UDC chapter celebrated Hat Day in May

Pictured front row left to right, Gail Tidwell, Alice Duckett, Pat Killian, Paula Crawford and Frances Surrett; middle row, left to right, Marti Murray, Sandra Hazzard, Donna Rowe, Emmie O’Haver, Jo Howard and Dorothy Evans; back row, left to right, Mary Evelyn Ward, Kathy Taylor, Donna Riddle, Martha Wilkinson.

The Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently met for their May meeting at the Classic on Noble. The May meeting has been established as the month we welcome spring with colorful hats. Our members look forward to our meetings, not only for HAT Day, but for special programs that concentrate on the War Between the States or Southern history. Most of the members are from Randolph, Cleburne and Calhoun counties, however some members are from bordering counties like Clay, Etowah or St. Clair counties and bordering states.

