In Your Community ... UDC chapter attend Letitia Ross meeting

Members of the Cleburne Chapter with Alice Duckett and Jo Howard winning door prizes.

The Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently attended the Letitia Ross District meeting. The Cleburne Chapter was one of five chapters that comprise the district which are from Auburn, Heflin, Opelika, Phenix City and Tuskegee. The district meeting was held at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika with four members of the Cleburne Chapter attending with Alice Duckett and Jo Howard winning door prizes.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...