In Your Community ... Troy Seeger of Jacksonville is always working

Troy Seeger of Jacksonville.

Troy Seeger of Jacksonville is a full time firefighter/paramedic at Anniston Army Depot. He also works part time for Piedmont Rescue and EMS as an LT/paramedic. One weekend recently after working seven days straight Seeger was out in the neighborhood picking up trash because he had missed the Jacksonville cleanup day.

