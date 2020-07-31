In Your Community ... Tori Beecham donates hair

At the young age of only 9, she has accomplished great things in a few years. It all started in 2018, when she was in second grade, she saw a commercial where people were donating their hair to children with cancer, or other child related illnesses. She immediately wanted to donate her hair as soon as possible to help the children. She cut and donated her hair to Children With Hair Loss. In 2018, she was nominated and chosen as a top finalist in the Ellio's Pizza $10,000, Phenomenal Kid Scholarship Contest. In 2019, she wanted to donate her 8th birthday to benefit a need. Upon searching, she wanted to donate to the League for Animal Welfare. She wanted people to bring items to donate to the shelter instead of gifts for her birthday. In 2020, she wanted to donate her 9th birthday to Children's Hospital. Also, during this time, Tori ended up having a little scare with her health and ended up being an actual patient to Children's Hospital. She had to see a couple of specialists at Children’s. Thankfully, she ended up checking out ok. But she did not let that, nor COVID-19 slow her down. Since she was not able to have a normal birthday party (she had a parade) and was not able to take up item donations for Children’s, she did an online fundraiser to raise money. She was able to raise $435. And lastly, Tori had been wanting to do a Little Free Library for years in our local White Plains area. It was difficult to find a location in our area because there are not many businesses. It also took time to build the perfect box and get books for the library. This past weekend, on July 11, 2020, we found a perfect home for the Little Free Library at the Choccolocco Station, in White Plains, next to Dollar General. They accepted the Library with open arms. Tori plans to set out more Little Free Libraries in the near future as there are no Little Free Libraries in the surrounding areas.
-By Charity Beecham