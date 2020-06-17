In Your Community ... The Double Dozen Club does community service

The Double Dozen Club is an organization in which high school girls from various schools throughout Calhoun County are selected to participate in. The club’s major focus or area of emphasis is centered around community service.
When the girls are not busy helping out and volunteering in the community, they hold fun activities within the group. The weekend of June 6, the club held its annual “Pick Up Night.” Pick Up Night is when rising sophomores, who are chosen to be new pledges, are picked up at their homes and asked by the graduating seniors if they will take their spot in the DD Club. It is usually a very sweet and fun ceremony that goes on for most of the night. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, “Pick Up Night” was a little different this year.