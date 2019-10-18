In Your Community ... Teresia Hall Kicks off mentoring program

Teresia Hall, principal of Randolph Park Elementary School, recently kicked off her Mentoring Program for the new school year. The mentors enjoyed lunch, a tour of the school, and had a chance to get to know each other.
