In Your Community ... Sunshine Club of First Baptist Church of Piedmont met in March

The Sunshine Club of First Baptist Church of Piedmont held its March meeting on March 5 with hostesses Danny and Gail Pointer and Myra Sanford. The fellowship hall was decorated with shamrocks, Leprechaun hats, gold pieces and Lenten roses. Ronnie Morrow asked for prayer requests and Danny Pointer prayed for those mentioned. Pam Jones reminded everyone of the yard sale planned for April 13 in the church parking lot with proceeds going to the Compass Program.
The guest speaker for the meeting was Kim Kent. She is from South Korea and was raised in a Buddhist home as a child. She met her husband of 40 plus years, an American G.I., and married a few months after meeting. She visits schools, churches, nursing homes, anywhere she can share God’s message. She sang Amazing Grace partially in English and Korean. She was accompanied by Rhonda Ledbetter on the piano.
Happy birthday was sung to Nadine Rankin, Stanley Todd, Barbara Moss, Michael Ingram, Patti Singleton and Audrey Simpson. Forty-six members and guest enjoyed fellowship and food.