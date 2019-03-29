In Your Community ... Sunshine Club of First Baptist Church in Piedmont

The Sunshine Club of First Baptist Church in Piedmont met Feb. 12 in the fellowship hall. The hostesses for this meeting were Gordon and Rachel Kirby and Ann Wilks. Prayer requests were led by John Haney.
Jeanne Mohon presented a plaque to Lil Haslam for her many years of service and her love of the Sunshine Club. Haslam has been the chairman of the food and hospitality group.
Guest speaker for the meeting was Phronsie Owens. Owens is the outreach health coordinator. She teaches health care for dementia patients. She also holds classes at the Piedmont Healthcare Center for caregivers, first responders, nurses and anyone dealing with dementia. A list of her classes are available at the center. February birthdays for Carolyn Feazell and Pam Jones were recognized. A meal was enjoyed by 48 members and a guest.