In Your Community ... Sunshine Club met in January

The Sunshine Club met at First Baptist Church of Piedmont Jan. 8. Special guest speaker was Brother Bob Calvert, former pastor of First Baptist Church for 14 years.

The Sunshine Club met at First Baptist Church of Piedmont Jan. 8. There were 48 members in attendance. The retirement of Lil Haslam as kitchen committee was announced. Rita Rhodes will take over that position. Pastor Michael Ingram led the devotion. Special guest speaker was Brother Bob Calvert, former pastor of First Baptist Church for 14 years. With Rhonda Ledbetter on piano the group sang happy birthday to Janice Rosser, Phillip Kirk, Ruth Ann Peters, Kathy Robinson, Martha Garner, Ruby Gresham, Iris Poppell and Goldie Spears.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...