Meet Sue. A sweet senior that came to the League for Animal Welfare as a 3 month old puppy in 2005. Despite having a sweet, curious and feisty personality, Sue remained at the shelter. She loved to be outside and run and play in the sun. Many people came to the shelter and adopted animals but still Sue remained. Even Andy, Sue's longtime kennel mate, was adopted. Why? There is a belief that “Black Dog Syndrome” exists in shelters. That darker colored animals are overlooked and do not stand out as much as lighter colored ones. The League for Animal Welfare is the only “no-kill” shelter in Calhoun County and that was a truly lucky break for Sue. Years passed but she remained and became a staple in the shelter. She knew no other life and had no other family except the caring staff that took care of her. In 2018, Sue began going to Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs and the caring staff worked with her on socialization and leash training. Encore's great staff donate their time and resources to local shelters to help the unadoptable to get adopted. Sue did well at Encore and became a favorite. Encore’s co-founder Julie Madden contacted Paula Meadors (the League’s Shelter Director) about doing a story on some of the League’s sweet senior dogs. Paula pulled some paperwork and found a picture of Sue as a puppy. Many “lifers” at shelters aren’t adoptable due to being in a shelter for so long, but Paula felt that Sue could handle the change because of her great personality. Paula also posted the finished story on the League’s Facebook page. Shortly afterwards, a call came in. Someone was interested in meeting Sue! The meeting was arranged, and the potential adopter even brought some of their dogs along to see how everyone interacted. The meeting went well, which led to a weekend visit. On Monday, after the weekend visit, Sue was officially adopted!! Sue had a family of her own with other dogs to play with and a forever home.
Sue spent 14 years in the shelter waiting for a family of her own. Sue’s story is extremely rare and remarkable. It doesn’t happen very often. The League for Animal Welfare is a very strong supporter of spay and neuter. In fact, the Calhoun County Commission offers Snip It tickets for $15 which can be purchased at the Calhoun County Commission office located at 1703 Noble Street, Suite 103 in Anniston. For more details, call (256) 241-2800. In addition to this, Alabama Spay and Neuter in Irondale has been designated a PetSmart Charity and is now offering an affordable incentive program for low income participants called SnipSmart. For more information about SnipSmart, call Alabama Spay and Neuter at 205-956-0012.
—By Serena Johnson