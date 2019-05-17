The fourth-grade students from White Plains Elementary School recently toured the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Representative K.L. Brown from House District 40 met with the students and talked with them about his service to the Alabama Legislature.
In Your Community ... Students visit Alabama Department of Archives and History
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800