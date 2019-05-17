In Your Community ... Students visit Alabama Department of Archives and History

The fourth-grade students from White Plains Elementary School recently toured the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Representative K.L. Brown from House District 40 met with the students and talked with them about his service to the Alabama Legislature.

