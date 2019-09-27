Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (“Southern States Bank” or the “Company”) recently announced that the acquisition and conversion of East Alabama Financial Group, Inc. (“East Alabama”), parent of Small Town Bank, is complete. The acquisition takes Southern States Bank’s assets to $1.2 billion and the locations to a total of 16 in Alabama and Georgia. Visit www.southernstatesbank.net or on Facebook www.facebook.com/southernstatesbank for more information.

