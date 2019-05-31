Southern States Bancshares, Inc., recently announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with East Alabama Financial Group, Inc., parent of Small Town Bank, under which Southern States will acquire East Alabama. East Alabama shareholders will receive a mix of Southern States stock and cash as consideration. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of East Alabama and Southern States and approval of bank regulatory authorities.
