Six year old Lauren Elizabeth Smith recently had her hair cut to be donated to a program called Cut Pass Love. When she and her mom, Anna Smith of Pell City, were discussing cutting her long hair the subject of sharing it for other little girls came up and she was immediately on board. Her aunt Alissa Hubbard is a stylist and wanted to do the honor of cutting her hair. Smith is the granddaughter of Vicki Watson, of Pell City, and Ken and Melissa Stoddard of the Anniston area.

