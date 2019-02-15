Six year old Lauren Elizabeth Smith recently had her hair cut to be donated to a program called Cut Pass Love. When she and her mom, Anna Smith of Pell City, were discussing cutting her long hair the subject of sharing it for other little girls came up and she was immediately on board. Her aunt Alissa Hubbard is a stylist and wanted to do the honor of cutting her hair. Smith is the granddaughter of Vicki Watson, of Pell City, and Ken and Melissa Stoddard of the Anniston area.
In Your Community ... Six year old Lauren Elizabeth Smith donated her long blonde hair
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800