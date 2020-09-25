In Your Community ... Scouts hold training camp-out

COVID. Coronavirus. Lockdown. During this time of ‘new normal,’ our youth are struggling to understand what is allowed and not allowed. The end of the school year came suddenly and the new school year has many changes. Youth sports and programs were eliminated during the summer. One thing has remained constant – children want to have fun with their friends. The new pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father John McDonald, challenged his parishioners to startup and support a comprehensive scouting program in Calhoun County. The church answered by supporting the fastest growing scout program in the Greater Alabama Council. Sacred Heart Scouting was chartered in March and today boasts more than 30 registered scouts and adults stepping up to support the program. SHScouting has proven scouting programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America for all youth between the ages of five and 21 years of age. Sacred Heart Scouting has BSA Pack 6 for younger elementary-aged children. BSA Troops, one for male youth and one for female youth, are for middle and high school youth. BSA Venture Crew 6 is for the high-adventure minded young adults. All four BSA Units had their first campout, their first annual training camp-out, for the experienced scouts to teach the new scouts about scout-craft and camping skills. The scouts quickly learned to set up tents and cook their own meals. For activities, the scouts visited GadRoc (an indoor climbing facility) to test their strength against The Wall. Then the scouts went and hiked Noccalula Falls in Gadsden. Finally the scouts came back ‘home’ to prepare a wonderful meal of rotisserie chicken with all the fixings. This new group of scouts, not limited by gender nor age are looking forward to a bright future.
By Ted Heathcock