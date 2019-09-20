In Your Community ... Scouts attend Summer Camp

Each year scouts all over the world attend Summer Camp to work on improving teamwork and personal skills, while living in the outdoors. Local camps host scouts from all over the southeastern United States at Camp Comer, near Fort Payne, and Camp Sequoyah, near Heflin. This year, local scouts from St. Mark United Methodist Church, attended Camp Sequoyah, named after the Cherokee Native-American who created the Cherokee alphabet in the early 1800s.
The scouts pictured are members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 4009 (males) and Troop 4005 (females). The attending scouts are pictured along with some of the attending scoutmasters. Back row, left to right, Assistant ScoutMaster Ron Barr, Kaylee Cummings, Joshua Allen, Jackson Jones, Tanner Harmon, Mason Cannon, Senior Patrol Leader Ben Carr, Luke Allen, Austin Jones, Levi Garrett, ScoutMaster Brent Mitchell, Christian Abernathy, Sam Robison and Braxton Barr; front row, left to right, Anna Amaral, Erin Henry, Ben Storino, Dean Thompson, Hugh McComb, Jack Houston, Julian Chasse, Patton Watson, Andrew Keith, Bryan McCarney and Assistant ScoutMaster Malcom Street. Assistant ScoutMasters not pictured are Amy Mitchell, Lorena Amaral and Philip Chasse. St. Mark UMC is the charter organization for BSA Troop 9, BSA Troop 5 and BSA Venture Crew 9. BSA Troop 9 (males) is led by ScoutMaster Brent Mitchell and Senior Patrol Leader Ben Carr. BSA Troop 5 (females) is led by Scout Master Lynn Barclay and Senior Patrol Leader Erin Henry. BSA Venture Crew 9 (co-ed) is led by Advisor Ted Heathcock and President Anna Amaral.
— By Ted Heathcock