In Your Community ... school receives backpacks from Over the Hill Gang and Nances Creek Baptist Church

school receives backpacks from Over the Hill Gang and Nances Creek Baptist Church

Pictured left to right, Jonathan Gilbert, principal of White Plains Elementary School and members of his staff Jennifer Edwards, Heather Angel and Lacey Ward, after receiving the first of 40 backpacks from the Over the Hill gang.

Photo by Morris Penny

The Over the Hill Gang recently partnered with the Nances Creek Baptist Church and a private party to donate school supplies for the needy and deprived children of grades K-4th. This year each grade received eight backpacks, complete with materials requested by the teachers. Distribution is determined by the needs of each class. The Over the Hill Gang also participates in a snack program for the middle school. 

