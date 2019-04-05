In Your Community ... Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School junior class went on field trip

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School junior class went on a field trip to explore a topic that has confounded all of us at one time or the other – “What do I want to do after high school?” Career prep teacher SamieJo Legg selected Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln for the destination. The purpose of the tour was more than seeing a modern state-of-the-art manufacturing facility right here in central Alabama. The other purpose was to challenge these young adults to set goals and work towards achievement. Students who attended the trip to HMA were: Allen Marshall, Sara-Beth Heathcock, Sophie Lin, Jordan Sabree, Ceana Jenkins, Alyssa Bell, Jayden Stone, Caleb Brown, Myiah Harris, Stephanie Oblena, Sara Dalrymple, Sophia Allen, SeAnna Johnson, Angel Nguyen, DeDe Green, Zach Auvil, Alex Kelly, and Cade Landers. Sacred Heart School is located in Anniston at McClellan.
