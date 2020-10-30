You have permission to edit this article.
In Your Community ... Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School Junior/Senior Beta Club

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School Beta Clubs perform community service hours to help others.

 Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, a local private school, has a Junior and Senior Beta Club. A Beta club is an honor society that also requires community service hours to make a well-rounded citizen. To be a part of this Beta Club, a student in Junior Beta must have A’s, and a student in Senior Beta must have a 3.5 GPA. The sponsors for the clubs are Mrs. Cordry and Mrs. Glori Hart for Senior Beta and Mrs. Sheila Cordry and Mrs. Torie Singleton for Junior Beta. There are 16 members in the Junior Beta Club and 15 members in the Senior Beta Club.

The Junior and Senior Beta Clubs of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School have been working hard at school and busy filling their service hours within their school and community.

