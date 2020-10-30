In Your Community ... Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School Junior/Senior Beta Club

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, a local private school, has a Junior and Senior Beta Club. A Beta club is an honor society that also requires community service hours to make a well-rounded citizen. To be a part of this Beta Club, a student in Junior Beta must have A’s, and a student in Senior Beta must have a 3.5 GPA. The sponsors for the clubs are Mrs. Cordry and Mrs. Glori Hart for Senior Beta and Mrs. Sheila Cordry and Mrs. Torie Singleton for Junior Beta. There are 16 members in the Junior Beta Club and 15 members in the Senior Beta Club.
The Junior and Senior Beta Clubs of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School have been working hard at school and busy filling their service hours within their school and community.