In Your Community ... Ruth Baswell Piper celebrates 90th birthday

On January 25, 2020, Ruth Baswell Piper, a life-long resident of Cleburne County, celebrated her 90th birthday. Born in 1930, she grew up in Borden Springs and attended Piedmont High School. She married Ernest Reed Piper Dec. 15, 1947, and the couple had Clara Rose Piper (Cavender) July 31, 1949.
January 1954, Mrs. Piper began working for Sewell Manufacturing Company as a sewing machine operator. Working her way up through repair and inspection, she was hired as the section supervisor for the Bremen plant. As she moved up from head quality control supervisor in 1962 to department supervisor in 1963, Mrs. Piper had found her career and had over 200 employees under her supervision. When Plant No.4 in Heflin opened in 1964, she began training in overall plant operations. In 1970, Mrs. Piper became the plant supervisor in Heflin and was responsible for over 400 employees and all plant operations. From 1990-1995, she was the director of manufacturing with overall responsibility of the five Sewell’s plants, four being in Georgia. She retired as director on June 30, 1995. Along the way, Mrs. Piper helped coordinate and make suits for Auburn University including the football players, Coach Pat Dye, Bo Jackson, the Auburn Tigerettes, Alabama’s Wimp Sanderson, and many other public figures.