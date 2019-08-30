In Your Community ... RMC Foundation welcomes new board members

The RMC Foundation welcomed new board members in July at the Chamber Business After Hours that was hosted by RMC at the Tyler Center. New members include, left to right, Anna Moore, Dr. Lucy Vandervoort Morris, Dr. Matthew Wilson, Bridgett Magouirk, Debbie Clonts and RMC Foundation director, Lagine Fillingim. Not pictured, Kelley Pearce and Jeanne Hollingsworth.

