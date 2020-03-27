In Your Community ... RMC Foundation names new board member

The RMC Foundation welcomed new board member Mohamadali Eloubeidi on Feb. 17. Pictured left to right are Lagina Fillingim, RMC Foundation director; Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, new board member and Mike LaPlante, RMC Foundation Chairman of the Board.
