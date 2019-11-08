In Your Community ... Retirees of Monsanto/Solutia met for annual gathering

Retirees of Monsanto/Solutia, along with their spouses and friends, met for their annual gathering Oct. 3 at Gladeview Baptist Church in Saks followed by a dinner at Top O' the River restaurant in Anniston. A group of eight retirees were present at the first get-together 20 years ago at a camping resort at Lake Guntersville. The group has steadily grown each with a total of 42 present at the latest "Gathering".
