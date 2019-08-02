In Your community ... Rasheedah Doss named new executive director at Children's Services

Children’s Services Announces New Executive Director — Rasheedah Doss.
Rasheedah Doss was recently named executive director for Children Services, Inc. She has an extensive background in both social work and administration in the non-profit childcare field. Children Services, Inc., held an introduction event at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce for Doss. Board members invited family members, community leaders and CSI stakeholders to attend the reception. Children Services, Inc., manages the Parris Home for Children in Calhoun County.