In Your community ... Rasheedah Doss named new executive director at Children's Services

Pictured with Executive Director Rasheedah Doss are members of the Board of Directors and staff members, left to right, Doug East, Lorena Amaral, Laura Fuller, Lisa Burbank, Laura Pratt, Director Rasheedah Doss, Jerry Glover, Alan Singleton, Sharon Howell, Karine Parker, Steven Harper, and CSI Board President John Fuller.

Rasheedah Doss was recently named executive director for Children Services, Inc. She has an extensive background in both social work and administration in the non-profit childcare field. Children Services, Inc., held an introduction event at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce for Doss. Board members invited family members, community leaders and CSI stakeholders to attend the reception. Children Services, Inc., manages the Parris Home for Children in Calhoun County.

Children’s Services Announces New Executive Director — Rasheedah Doss.

Rasheedah Doss was recently named executive director for Children Services, Inc. She has an extensive background in both social work and administration in the non-profit childcare field. Children Services, Inc., held an introduction event at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce for Doss. Board members invited family members, community leaders and CSI stakeholders to attend the reception. Children Services, Inc., manages the Parris Home for Children in Calhoun County.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...