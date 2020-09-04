You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Your Community ... Piedmont Jaycees hold back to school event

Keith Word, past president of the local Jaycee chapter is pictured with principal and superintendent elect Mike Welsh and counselor Erin Edge.

The Piedmont Jaycees, organized in 1952, hosted a back to school event in July. The event, “No Child Should Have to go Back to School to Borrow a Pencil” was held at Fat Dogs Saloon. Ms. Harley Bonds, a Jaycee member and employee, talked the owners, Brian and Kay Farley, into organizing the fundraiser. The event raised $400 that was donated to the Jaycees. The Jaycees then donated $200 each to Piedmont Elementary School and Spring Garden Elementary School to assist families who may not be able to purchase school supplies due to the pandemic.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...