In Your Community ... Piedmont High School class of 1968 assisted with wrapping gifts at Christmas

The graduates of the Piedmont High School Class of 1968 assisted the nonprofit organization, 2nd Chance, during the Christmas holidays by wrapping gifts at the Quintard Mall annual fundraiser. The women are, from left, Brenda Prater Spears, Freda Brown Stinson, Vickie Tolbert, and Melba Roberts Goree.
Second Chance — which provides emergency shelter for women, transitional housing, court and legal advocacy, service to women suffering from domestic and sexual violence, and elder abuse services — is only one of many community organizations that the Piedmont classmates serve each year.