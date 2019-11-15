In Your Community ... Oxford High receives donation

Pictured left to right, Jordan Rogers, Cindy Williams, Marilyn Burke, Serena Marable, OHS principal Heath Harmon, Teon Booth, Shannon and Amelia Romano, Brenna Walker, Jenny Howell and Anna Pruett.

Teachers and students at Oxford High School recently received a $1,000 donation from the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation. The money will be used for the initial start-up cost for the new Connection Cafe. The Connection Cafe will afford students in the pre-vocational and life skills classes the opportunity to receive intensive training that would increase the likelihood of finding employment after high school. Students will have the opportunity to practice real-world employment skills.

