In Your Community ... Oxford Elementary School students represent school at leadership forum

Oxford Elementary School students, pictured left to right, Macy Pugh and Kylee Cunningham.
Oxford Elementary School students Macy Pugh and Kylee Cunningham were recently chosen to represent the school at the National Youth Leadership forum, Pathways to STEM at Agnes State College in Atlanta, Ga., during the week of June 23-28.
While in fourth grade the girls were nominated for their maturity, academic excellence and leadership potential. Both girls looked forward to a full week of science, technology, engineering and math and were especially excited for the opportunity to dissect the human heart while at the leadership forum.
Both girls are 10 years old and will enter fifth grade in the fall. Pugh is the daughter of Jade and Lori Pugh of Oxford and Cunningham is the daughter of Kyle and Sarah Cunningham of Oxford.