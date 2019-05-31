IN Your Community ... officials attend factory tour

Pictured left to right, Dr. Banyon Allison and Angela Bonds.

Dr. Banyon Allison, Calhoun County Transportation director, and Angela Bonds, Calhoun County Special Education director, recently attended the Transportation South Bus Factory tour in High Point, N.C. The purpose of the visit was to become familiar with new trends in pupil transportation safety serving both regular and special needs students.

