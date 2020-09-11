In Your Community ... officers elected for the Wednesday Study Club

The 2020-21 officers for the Wednesday Study Club are, back row, left to right, Elaine Scarbrough, president; Jana Tyson, treasurer; and Lark Howell, corresponding secretary; front row, left to right, Ashley Martin, vice-president and Ellen Bass, recording secretary.
The club was founded in 1899 by Mrs. John Knox. In 1915 club members stood in front of three drug stores and sold bricks to earn money to help build a library. In 1916 Andrew Carnegie telegraphed $20,000 toward what would become the Carnegie Library. Instead of purchasing a brick, Ethel Ledbetter gave her services as the librarian for one year.