In Your Community ... new members installed in Cheaha Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution

At the September meeting of the Cheaha Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, five new members were installed. Pictured left to right, Johnny Woodruff, “Moo” Woodruff, Judy Toole, Arthur Toole, Jason Alderman, President Bill Rozier, Tom Young and Eric Sloughfy accepting for his father James Lloyd Sloughfy. At the meeting, state SAR president Edmund McKinley gave a presentation of the Defense of Mobile by General Galvez and its importance in the Revolutionary cause.
The SAR is a historical and educational organization dedicated to the preservation of the memory of the brave patriots who fought for liberty and the establishment of The United States of America. Any male with ancestors who participated in the war are welcomed to apply for membership by contacting Pete Morgan at skylane7@me.com or call 256-239-3003.