In Your Community ... NARFE Cheaha Chapter 1511 officers installed

The officers for NARFE Cheaha Chapter 1511 were recently installed.
The NARFE Cheaha Chapter 1511 officers for 2020 swear an oath to serve honestly and honorably during a recent monthly meeting at the Bynum Community Center. The 2020 officers, left to right, are: Ray Jones, 1st vice president; Gary Vice, membership; Capt. Jim Williams, Ph.D., U.S. Navy retired, legislative officer; Mary Snyder, president; John Porter, treasurer and Tom Smith, secretary. (Not in the photograph is Michael B. Abrams, 2nd vice president.)