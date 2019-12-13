In Your Community ... Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, 2632 held meeting in September

The Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, 2632 began the September meeting with the ritual and the singing of Dixie Land, as done in all the meetings. Pat Killian and Janet Evans presented a Cross of Military Service award for the Global War on Terror to Carol Ann Eddy for her service in Iraq. Carol’s ancestor was Cpl .James W. Anderson of Co A, 22nd Regiment Virginia Infantry. Carol is thrilled with her medal and says she shows it to everyone whom she comes in contact and praises us for singing the song “Dixie.” Carol asked me for anything I knew about her ancestor, while I hesitated in my reply knowing that we all want to hear the heroics of our ancestors, I told her military records indicate he deserted, but was captured and spent the rest of the war in Point Lookout Maryland Union Prison. He took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States in 1865 at the end of the war. She says she understood his desertion saying, “Many times in Iraq I was really ready to be home, out of Iraq and the killing of people. The difference between me and my ancestor, I knew there was an end of duty and coming home where there was no end for him in sight. After seeing the people and children in Iraq willing to lick a candy wrapper, the War Between the States was really bad and all wars are bad, but America is the greatest place that anyone can imagine.”
— By Pat Killian