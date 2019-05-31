In Your Community ... Little Harper firefighters

Little firefighters, Ella Harper and Lily Harper, prepared for traffic duty May 19 during the 2019 Cheaha Challenge. They are the children of Nathan Harper, chief and president of the White Plains Fire Department.

Little firefighters, Ella Harper and Lily Harper, prepared for traffic duty May 19 during the 2019 Cheaha Challenge. They are the children of Nathan Harper, chief and president of the White Plains Fire Department.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...