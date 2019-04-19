Legacy Village of Jacksonville recently raised $3,663 benefiting the local Alzheimer’s Association with its second annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament.
Organizers called the tournament, which was held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes in Anniston/Gadsden, a success.
In 2017 Legacy Village of Jacksonville launched the golf tournament in support of the Alzheimer’s Association and in honor of the many residents of The Harbor, its state-of-the-art memory care facility serving Jacksonville, Gadsden, Anniston and Oxford.
The event underscores Legacy Village of Jacksonville’s commitment to serving with love, honor and respect for those who are experiencing Alzheimer’s disease and other memory loss disorders in northeastern Alabama.