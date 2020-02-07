In Your Community ... Lambda Chapter honored veterans

The Calhoun County Lambda Chapter of Alabama Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, recently honored and showed support for military veterans. The group hosted guest speaker SFC, retired, Aaron Causey, who survived an I.E.D. explosion in Afghanistan. He is currently a member of the Civilian Marksmanship Program and the U.S.A. Shoot Team. He works with visually impaired Paralympic shooters and is also a Paralympic Shooter. His program message was inspiring and uplifting and included many humorous quips and anecdotes.
The group also fulfilled the Christmas wish lists for two veterans at the Robert Howard Veterans Home in Pell City. Chapter members Cheryl Cotton and June Reaves were privileged to shop for and deliver the gifts.