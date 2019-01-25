IN Your Community ... Kiwanis Club of Anniston held its bicycle giveaway in December

The Kiwanis Club of Anniston held its bicycle giveaway program in December at Martin’s in Oxford for kids in need in the community. The actual number for Anniston/Oxford was 255. Pell City donated 50 and Gadsden 75.

