In Your Community ... Kimberly Mitchell toured catfish farm

Kimberly Mitchell, a teacher educator at Jacksonville State University, toured Drury Catfish Farm in Greensboro Sept. 27 with other educators as part of the inaugural Alabama Catfish Culinary challenge.The challenge is supported by the Alabama Catfish Producers and the Alabama State Department of Education.
Through the inaugural challenge, Alabama Catfish Producers will donate 600 pounds of U.S. Farm-Raised catfish to 40 Alabama high schools. Student chefs and food service worker students from those schools are part of Alabama’s Family and Consumer Sciences and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America programs.