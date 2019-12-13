In Your Community ... Jacksonville State University department of drama

Local students helped bring a nearly 350-year-old play back to life as part of the cast and crew of "The Imaginary Invalid" at Jacksonville State University's Department of Drama on Nov. 15-18. They included: Kenli Doss of Piedmont; Christian Watts of Gadsden; Alex Smith of Lineville; Eric Wilkerson of Jacksonville; Chloe Barnes and Jesse Curvin, both of Piedmont; Ashlee Oliver of Jacksonville; Madelaine Elam of Wellington; Allison Angel of Weaver and Rebecca Weaver of Anniston.
Written by French playwright Moliere, "The Imaginary Invalid" has been updated and adapted by Constance Congdon, based on a new translation by Dan Smith. It tells the story of a chronic hypochondriac who marries off his daughter to a doctor in order to quell his growing pile of medical bills. Romantic triangles, hidden agendas and weird disguises will show audiences that laughter is indeed the best medicine.