In Your Community ... Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Inc., donates vehicle

Pictured in front of the Parris Home for Children with the Honda Pilot are, Ted Heathcock, John Fuller, Karine Parker, Robin Henry, Thom Pratt, Rasheedah Doss, CSI social worker Jerry Glover, Laura Pratt, Lisa Burbank, Laura Fuller and Lorena Amaral.
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Inc., of Lincoln recently donated a 2016 Honda Pilot to the Parris Home for Children. The home provides a therapeutic environment where children can find a sense of normalcy and belonging. Children Services, Inc., manages the home. Recently, one of the two more-than-14-years-old vehicles was totaled in an accident. None of the children were involved, nor injured in the accident. The vehicles are used to transport children to school, medical appointments and after school activities. The generous gift will enable the staff of the Parris Home to continue transporting the children.