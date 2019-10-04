In Your Community ... Gov. Kay Ivey attends 9/11 ceremony

Gov. Kay Ivey, Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson and Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson are pictured while attending the 9/11 Memorial Ceremonial at Centennial Memorial Park. 

