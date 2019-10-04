In Your Community ... Gov. Kay Ivey attends 9/11 ceremony

Gov. Kay Ivey, Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson and Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson are pictured while attending the 9/11 Memorial Ceremonial at Centennial Memorial Park.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800