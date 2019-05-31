Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded grants totaling $371,352 to assist two non-profit organizations that help child abuse victims in five counties.
The Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center will use a $228,000 grant to continue providing advocacy, counseling and other services for victims in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Matching funds of $57,000 will supplement the grant.
The Talladega County Child Advocacy Center will use a $143,352 grant to continue assisting victims in Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties. The center coordinates multi-agency investigations of child abuse cases and provides support groups and counseling services. Matching funds of $35,838 will supplement the grant.