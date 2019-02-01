The Episcopal Church of St. Michael and All Angels held its annual meeting on Sunday January 13, 2019. At the meeting new Vestry members were elected. Jack Draper, Hunter Gentry, Marvin House, Dave Marshall and Lu Mosely will join the remaining members, Todd Corona, Lenn Costner, Bryan Cuneo, David Ford, Suzanne Sheier and Susan Thompson on governing the operation of the Church in 2019. The Rev. John Carlisto remains as Rector and David Hodnett as assistant to the Rector.St. Michael's is on the National Register of Historic Places and was built as one of Anniston's first churches by early founders of the city in 1888.
