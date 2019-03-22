During a recent meeting of the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, a program was presented by Dr. Jennifer L. Gross, professor of history at Jacksonville State University. Dr. Gross presented “Surviving Widowhood: Confederate Widows in the Post-bellum south”. She discussed how widows survived the War Between the States by living with a relative because of necessity or because of a pension from their deceased spouse, by bartering, farming or selling their property. Dr. Gross is currently revising her manuscript entitled “Rising from the Ashes: Confederate Widow and Insecure Southern Patriarchy” and she is also beginning new research for a biography on Mary Anna Jackson, the widow of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.
In Your Community ... Dr. Jennifer L. Gross presented program to UDC Chapter
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800