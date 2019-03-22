In Your Community ... Dr. Jennifer L. Gross presented program to UDC Chapter

Dr. Jennifer L. Gross, professor of history at Jacksonville State University. 

During a recent meeting of the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, a program was presented by Dr. Jennifer L. Gross, professor of history at Jacksonville State University. Dr. Gross presented “Surviving Widowhood: Confederate Widows in the Post-bellum south”. She discussed how widows survived the War Between the States by living with a relative because of necessity or because of a pension from their deceased spouse, by bartering, farming or selling their property. Dr. Gross is currently revising her manuscript entitled “Rising from the Ashes: Confederate Widow and Insecure Southern Patriarchy” and she is also beginning new research for a biography on Mary Anna Jackson, the widow of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

