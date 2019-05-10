The April meeting of the Inter Se Study Club was held at the home of Shelby Thornton who served as hostess. Dr. Jan Case, professor of mathematics at Jacksonville State University, was the guest speaker. She spoke on her 38 years of past experiences in teaching in three different universities: Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Jacksonville State University. She also addressed initiatives by JSU to help students improve their skill levels.
In Your Community ... Dr. Jan Case speaks at the Inter Se Study meeting in April
