The Douthard, Douthitt, Douthit family reunion will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday service at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ohatchee. Mr. Lexter Douthard will be honored. He was married to Maggie Brewster Douthard for 55 years and they have six children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and is admired by family and many friends. He has lived in Calhoun County his entire life with most of his residency in Ohatchee.
Mr. Douthard retired from Coca-Cola Bottling in Oxford after 30 plus years of service. After retirement, he continued to serve his church and community. He is an active member of the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church and is the chairman of the Deacon Board. He is the first African American to be appointed to the Calhoun County Water Board and has held that position since March 1985. At the age of 87, Douthard continues making a difference in the lives of those he meets daily.