In Your Community ... DD Club welcomes new members

The Double Dozen Club recently chose its newest members of the club. Members were selected from Calhoun County schools which included; Oxford, Donoho, Sacred Heart, Jacksonville, and Faith Christian. Young women that are rising sophomores are selected and expected to participate in various community service projects and events throughout the year. Some of these events have already taken place including “Pick Up Night” and “Dress Up Night”. Listed below are the names of the newest inductees and the school they attend. 

